Jose Altuve vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on August 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .313.
- Altuve has gotten a hit in 41 of 59 games this season (69.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (32.2%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (15.3%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this year, Altuve has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.278
|AVG
|.348
|.396
|OBP
|.416
|.417
|SLG
|.589
|9
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|17
|27/21
|K/BB
|19/13
|5
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Rodriguez will try to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.
