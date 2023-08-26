The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .253 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

Pena has picked up a hit in 75 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (25.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .251 AVG .255 .329 OBP .304 .385 SLG .364 20 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/22 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings