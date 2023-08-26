Jacob Meyers vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .234.
- Meyers is batting .357 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 49 of 89 games this season (55.1%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).
- He has homered in eight games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (21.3%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (37.1%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Other Astros Players vs the Tigers
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.213
|AVG
|.255
|.293
|OBP
|.319
|.340
|SLG
|.441
|10
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|21
|45/15
|K/BB
|37/11
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (9-6) out to make his 20th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.03, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
