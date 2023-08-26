Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Houston Astros-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 6:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 95 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .291/.370/.516 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 127 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.355/.427 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.315/.441 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 83 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI.

He has a .290/.354/.549 slash line on the season.

Carpenter has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with a double, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

