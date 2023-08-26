The Houston Astros (72-58) will rely on Kyle Tucker when they visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (59-69) at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-135). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (9-9, 4.57 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (9-6, 3.03 ERA)

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 51, or 56.7%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 40-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (42.3%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 37-48 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 1st

