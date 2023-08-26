Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Hunter Brown, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth in MLB play with 167 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

Houston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (631 total, 4.9 per game).

The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Houston has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown (9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Brown is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.

Brown is looking to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox L 7-5 Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox L 17-1 Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers L 4-1 Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Justin Verlander Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jose Urquidy Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox - Away J.P. France Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees - Home Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón

