How to Watch the Astros vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Saturday at Comerica Park against Hunter Brown, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank ninth in MLB play with 167 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).
- Houston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (631 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown (9-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Brown is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Brown is looking to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|L 17-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
