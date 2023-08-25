Yainer Diaz and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers and Matt Manning on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and seven walks.

Diaz is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (26.5%).

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .320 AVG .250 .338 OBP .269 .620 SLG .449 21 XBH 15 12 HR 6 28 RBI 18 26/3 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

