Yainer Diaz vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers and Matt Manning on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and seven walks.
- Diaz is batting .364 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (26.5%).
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.320
|AVG
|.250
|.338
|OBP
|.269
|.620
|SLG
|.449
|21
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|18
|26/3
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
