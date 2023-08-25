On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 134 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 87 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 35 times.

In 18.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 42.4% of his games this year, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (43.2%), including 13 multi-run games (10.4%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .263 AVG .321 .346 OBP .397 .438 SLG .598 23 XBH 31 8 HR 17 36 RBI 59 31/30 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings