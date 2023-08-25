2023 CP Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Yuka Saso is the current leader (+3300) at the 2023 CP Women’s Open after one round of play.
CP Women’s Open Second Round Information
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,685 yards
CP Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 3:59 PM ET
- Current Rank: 19th (E)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|4
|4
|19th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 11:06 AM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|9th
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-3)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|3rd
Celine Boutier
- Tee Time: 10:44 AM ET
- Current Rank: 31st (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Boutier Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+1
|4
|5
|31st
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 10:44 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|2nd
CP Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Minjee Lee
|71st (+3)
|+1800
|Lilia Vu
|19th (E)
|+2000
|Xiyu Lin
|31st (+1)
|+2000
|Nasa Hataoka
|50th (+2)
|+2000
|Jin-young Ko
|3rd (-3)
|+2200
|Ayaka Furue
|31st (+1)
|+2800
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|71st (+3)
|+2800
|Allisen Corpuz
|86th (+4)
|+3300
|Yuka Saso
|1st (-6)
|+3300
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|71st (+3)
|+3500
