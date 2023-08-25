The semifinals at the Winston-Salem Open is slated for Friday, with Sebastian Baez, the No. 42-ranked player, and Borna Coric, the No. 29-ranked player, competing for a chance at the tournament championship.

Baez's matchup with Coric will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Coric vs. Baez Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Coric took down No. 100-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo, 6-3, 6-1.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Coric's last tournament, he was defeated 7-5, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz on August 16 in the round of 32 round.

Baez eliminated Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Baez was the last one standing in his previous tournament, the Generali Open, as he advanced to the title match and defeated No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1 on August 5.

This is the first time that Coric and Baez have played each other in the last five years.

Coric vs. Baez Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Sebastian Baez -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +350 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.