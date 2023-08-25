The Houston Astros (72-57) and Detroit Tigers (58-69) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Astros are coming off a series split with the Red Sox, and the Tigers a series loss to the Cubs.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (9-9) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (5-4).

Astros vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 4.18 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 4.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125 in 24 games this season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.380) and 130 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Tigers in one game, and they have gone 8-for-27 with a double and two RBI over seven innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.18 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.

Manning is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Manning is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

In four of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Matt Manning vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks seventh in the league with 630 total runs scored while batting .254 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .422 slugging percentage (10th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 167 home runs (ninth in the league).

Manning has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four against the Astros this season.

