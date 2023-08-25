Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (72-57) and Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (58-69) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, August 25 at Comerica Park. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-9, 3.55 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (5-4, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 51, or 57.3%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have gone 25-11 (69.4%).

Houston has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 43, or 41.7%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 19 of 39 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.