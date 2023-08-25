On Friday, Alex Bregman (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .258 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 73 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last outings.

In 63.3% of his games this season (81 of 128), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this season (15.6%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 41.4% of his games this year, Bregman has picked up at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 61 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .273 AVG .243 .377 OBP .338 .430 SLG .430 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 39 RBI 44 34/38 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

