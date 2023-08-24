The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.2 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Wings vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 88 Lynx 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-8.0)

Dallas (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 167.4

Wings vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has beaten the spread 17 times in 31 games.

Dallas has played 31 games this year, and 17 of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 87 points per game. Defensively, they rank ninth with 83.8 points allowed per contest.

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for Dallas, who is grabbing 38.9 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Wings rank top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are sinking 6.8 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Wings' defense is struggling, as they rank third-worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (8.1 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.9%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Dallas has taken 70.4% two-pointers (accounting for 78.9% of the team's buckets) and 29.6% three-pointers (21.1%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.