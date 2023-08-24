Jose Altuve vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 24 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .317.
- Altuve has had a hit in 40 of 57 games this season (70.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Altuve has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 59.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.3%.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.283
|AVG
|.352
|.401
|OBP
|.421
|.425
|SLG
|.602
|9
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/21
|K/BB
|18/13
|5
|SB
|8
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
