Brayan Bello looks for his 10th victory of the season when his Boston Red Sox (67-60) visit the Houston Astros (72-56) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (9-4) to the mound, while Bello (9-7) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (9-4, 2.75 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will hand the ball to France (9-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 2.75 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .246.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

France has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Bello has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello heads into the game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has not made an appearance so far in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

