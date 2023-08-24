How to Watch the Astros vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Alex Bregman to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads square off on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 167 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .422.
- The Astros' .254 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (629 total runs).
- The Astros rank 10th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Houston's 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- J.P. France goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- France is looking for his third straight quality start.
- France will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Tanner Houck
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-5
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Sale
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Brayan Bello
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
|8/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Alex Faedo
|8/28/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Chris Sale
|8/29/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
