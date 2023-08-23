Yainer Diaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yainer Diaz (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .281 with 18 doubles, 18 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz is batting .364 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (53 of 81), with multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (40.7%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.1%).
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (40.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.310
|AVG
|.250
|.324
|OBP
|.269
|.627
|SLG
|.449
|21
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Sale (5-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
