On Wednesday, Kyle Tucker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 133 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .527.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tucker has had a hit in 86 of 123 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.5%).

In 23 games this year, he has homered (18.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in 26 of those games (21.1%).

He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .269 AVG .321 .352 OBP .397 .449 SLG .598 23 XBH 31 8 HR 17 35 RBI 59 28/29 K/BB 39/31 11 SB 13

Red Sox Pitching Rankings