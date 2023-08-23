Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kyle Tucker, Rafael Devers and others in the Houston Astros-Boston Red Sox matchup at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Urquidy Stats

The Astros' Jose Urquidy (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In eight starts this season, Urquidy has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Urquidy Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Aug. 18 2.0 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 13 5.0 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 3.1 3 5 5 1 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 5.1 3 2 2 3 1 at Rays Apr. 24 2.2 7 6 6 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 133 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .296/.376/.527 so far this year.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-5 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Marlins Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 124 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 72 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.357/.432 so far this season.

Bregman enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 3-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 85 RBI (123 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .271/.344/.524 on the season.

Devers will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .385 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 26 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 81 RBI (126 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .290/.357/.487 on the season.

Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 at Yankees Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

