Jose Urquidy will take the hill for the Houston Astros (72-55) on Wednesday, August 23 against the Boston Red Sox (66-60), who will counter with Chris Sale. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (-105). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-3, 5.21 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (5-3, 4.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 51 out of the 87 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 51-36 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.6% winning percentage).

Houston has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won 26 of 53 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

