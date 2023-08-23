Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Houston ranks 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Houston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (624 total).

The Astros' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.276).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed two scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

Urquidy has one quality start under his belt this season.

Urquidy will try to pick up his fifth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox W 7-3 Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Cristian Javier Alex Faedo 8/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Justin Verlander Chris Sale

