Alex Bregman and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale on August 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks while batting .256.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Bregman is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 79 of 126 games this year (62.7%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.0%).

In 20 games this year, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.3% of his games this year, Bregman has tallied at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (15.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (47.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .270 AVG .243 .376 OBP .338 .433 SLG .430 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 44 32/37 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings