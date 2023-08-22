Yainer Diaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and six walks while hitting .281.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .364 with three homers.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (52 of 80), with at least two hits 21 times (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 32 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 80 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.312
|AVG
|.250
|.326
|OBP
|.269
|.638
|SLG
|.449
|21
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|25/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday, June 16 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
