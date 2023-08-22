Saints Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the NFL as of August 22.
Saints Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
New Orleans Betting Insights
- New Orleans covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Saints games.
- New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the with 333.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.
- New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.
- The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.
Saints Impact Players
- Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.
- Jamaal Williams ran for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games for the Lions last season.
- Taysom Hill had nine catches for 77 yards (4.8 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Demario Davis posted 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Saints Player Futures
2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 19
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|9
|November 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 21
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
