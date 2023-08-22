The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .266.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.3%).

In 6.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this season, Dubon has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 49 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .249 AVG .281 .275 OBP .315 .335 SLG .410 10 XBH 18 2 HR 4 10 RBI 23 22/7 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 5

