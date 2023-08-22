On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 71 walks while batting .256.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 76th in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 125 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (16%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Bregman has driven in a run in 52 games this season (41.6%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (47.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .271 AVG .243 .375 OBP .338 .437 SLG .430 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 44 32/36 K/BB 41/35 4 SB 0

