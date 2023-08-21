Kyle Tucker vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Kyle Tucker (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 131 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .525.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 12th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 84 of 121 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 35 occasions (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 121), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (42.1%), with two or more RBI in 25 of them (20.7%).
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (52 of 121), with two or more runs 12 times (9.9%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.269
|AVG
|.321
|.353
|OBP
|.397
|.442
|SLG
|.598
|22
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|17
|33
|RBI
|59
|28/28
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton (7-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 3.34 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
