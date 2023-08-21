Jeremy Pena -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .251 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

In 64.3% of his games this season (72 of 112), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (26.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 30 games this year (26.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 54 .245 AVG .256 .321 OBP .302 .380 SLG .365 18 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings