Coco Gauff 2023 US Open Odds
The US Open is nearing its close in New York, New York, as Coco Gauff heads into a semifinal against Karolina Muchova. Gauff's odds are the second-best among the field at +260 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Gauff at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Semifinals
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Gauff's Next Match
Gauff has reached the semifinals, where she will meet Muchova on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 PM ET (after beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2).
Gauff currently has odds of -210 to win her next matchup against Muchova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Coco Gauff Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +260
- US Open odds to win: +260
Want to bet on Gauff? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Gauff Stats
- In the quarterfinals, Gauff won 6-0, 6-2 against Ostapenko on Tuesday.
- Gauff is 47-16 over the past year, with three tournament victories.
- Gauff is 36-9 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament victories.
- Over the past year (across all court types), Gauff has played 63 matches and 19.6 games per match.
- In her 45 matches on hard courts over the past year, Gauff has played 19.5 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Gauff has won 74.3% of her service games, and she has won 41.4% of her return games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Gauff has won 76.5% of her games on serve and 42.2% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.