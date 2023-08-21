Monday's game that pits the Houston Astros (70-55) against the Boston Red Sox (66-58) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (8-2) to the mound, while James Paxton (7-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 85 times and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.

Houston has entered 70 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 42-28 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Houston has scored 608 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule