How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Hunter Brown takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth-best in MLB action with 162 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .419.
- The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a .251 batting average.
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (602 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Astros are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown (9-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up one hit.
- Brown enters the outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Brown is looking to pick up his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|W 12-5
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 2-0
|Home
|J.P. France
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-3
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|James Paxton
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Chris Sale
|8/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Brayan Bello
|8/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Kutter Crawford
|8/25/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Matt Manning
