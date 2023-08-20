Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (70-54) versus the Seattle Mariners (68-55) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 20.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (9-8) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • The Astros have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 49 (58.3%) of those contests.
  • Houston is 25-10 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 602.
  • The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 14 @ Marlins L 5-1 Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett
August 15 @ Marlins W 6-5 Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto
August 16 @ Marlins W 12-5 Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo
August 18 Mariners L 2-0 J.P. France vs Bryce Miller
August 19 Mariners L 10-3 Framber Valdez vs Logan Gilbert
August 20 Mariners - Hunter Brown vs Emerson Hancock
August 21 Red Sox - Cristian Javier vs James Paxton
August 22 Red Sox - Justin Verlander vs Chris Sale
August 23 Red Sox - Jose Urquidy vs Brayan Bello
August 24 Red Sox - J.P. France vs Kutter Crawford
August 25 @ Tigers - Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.