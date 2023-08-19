Want to find out how to watch or live stream the Little League World Series on Saturday, August 19? We've got you covered. For a full list of LLWS games that are airing on Fubo, see the article below.

Little League World Series Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Cuba Region vs. Australia Region

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Mid-Atlantic Region vs. New England Region

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Europe-Africa Region vs. Canada Region

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

