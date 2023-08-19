The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (27.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.1%).

In 46 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .244 AVG .256 .322 OBP .302 .378 SLG .365 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings