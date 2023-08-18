The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .275 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks.

Alvarez has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.1%).

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 76), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 57.9% of his games this season (44 of 76), with two or more runs nine times (11.8%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .270 AVG .280 .367 OBP .399 .482 SLG .652 16 XBH 20 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 38/19 K/BB 31/23 0 SB 0

