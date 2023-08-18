Kyle Tucker vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on August 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Marlins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 131 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .526. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 51 games this season (42.5%), with two or more RBI in 25 of those contests (20.8%).
- He has scored in 52 games this year (43.3%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.271
|AVG
|.321
|.354
|OBP
|.397
|.444
|SLG
|.598
|22
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|17
|33
|RBI
|59
|28/28
|K/BB
|39/31
|11
|SB
|13
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Miller (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
