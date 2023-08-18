Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) against the Toronto Blue Jays (67-55) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 18.

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (9-8) versus the Reds and Brett Kennedy (1-0).

Blue Jays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Blue Jays vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Blue Jays Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Blue Jays' last 10 games.

This season, the Blue Jays have won 44 out of the 81 games, or 54.3%, in which they've been favored.

Toronto has a record of 24-22, a 52.2% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Blue Jays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Toronto ranks 16th in the majors with 546 total runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (47%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 23 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 7 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (588 total runs).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.76) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 11 Cubs L 6-2 José Berríos vs Javier Assad August 12 Cubs L 5-4 Chris Bassitt vs Justin Steele August 13 Cubs W 11-4 Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Jameson Taillon August 15 Phillies W 2-1 Yusei Kikuchi vs Zack Wheeler August 16 Phillies L 9-4 Kevin Gausman vs Aaron Nola August 18 @ Reds - José Berríos vs Brett Kennedy August 19 @ Reds - Chris Bassitt vs Brandon Williamson August 20 @ Reds - Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Hunter Greene August 22 @ Orioles - Yusei Kikuchi vs Jack Flaherty August 23 @ Orioles - Kevin Gausman vs Dean Kremer August 24 @ Orioles - José Berríos vs Kyle Gibson

Reds Schedule