The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets, on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Mets vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 153 total home runs.

New York ranks 20th in baseball, slugging .400.

The Mets' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (526 total).

The Mets' .317 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

Mets hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

New York has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mets have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.386).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 169 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 564 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Quintana (0-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Quintana is looking to claim his fifth straight quality start in this outing.

Quintana will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed one inning while giving up eight earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has earned a quality start one time in 15 starts this season.

In 15 starts this season, Wainwright has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home José Quintana Spencer Strider 8/13/2023 Braves W 7-6 Home Kodai Senga Yonny Chirinos 8/14/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Carlos Carrasco Quinn Priester 8/15/2023 Pirates L 7-4 Home David Peterson Bailey Falter 8/16/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Home Tylor Megill Johan Oviedo 8/17/2023 Cardinals - Away José Quintana Adam Wainwright 8/18/2023 Cardinals - Away Kodai Senga Zack Thompson 8/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Kodai Senga Miles Mikolas 8/20/2023 Cardinals - Away Carlos Carrasco Dakota Hudson 8/21/2023 Braves - Away David Peterson Bryce Elder 8/22/2023 Braves - Away Tylor Megill Charlie Morton

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo

