Jose Altuve -- with a slugging percentage of .784 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .326.

In 70.0% of his 50 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 18.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Altuve has had an RBI in 18 games this season (36.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 60.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (22.0%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .279 AVG .365 .417 OBP .431 .453 SLG .625 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 15 18/19 K/BB 18/12 4 SB 8

