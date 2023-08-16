On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Pena has had a hit in 70 of 108 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven in a run in 29 games this season (26.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .248 AVG .256 .326 OBP .300 .383 SLG .367 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 19 39/19 K/BB 64/11 8 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings