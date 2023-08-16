Jeremy Pena vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Pena has had a hit in 70 of 108 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven in a run in 29 games this season (26.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.300
|.383
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|19
|39/19
|K/BB
|64/11
|8
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
