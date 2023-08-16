Jacob Meyers -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 45 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 84), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (22.6%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .195 AVG .257 .285 OBP .321 .320 SLG .444 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 11 RBI 21 42/15 K/BB 36/11 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings