Wednesday's game features the Miami Marlins (63-58) and the Houston Astros (69-52) matching up at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 16.

The Astros will give the ball to Justin Verlander (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (8-7, 3.91 ERA).

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Astros vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 81 times and won 48, or 59.3%, of those games.

This season Houston has won 48 of its 81 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 587 total runs this season.

The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule