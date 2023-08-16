On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.

He has homered in 18 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 55 times this year (45.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .260 AVG .240 .363 OBP .337 .405 SLG .415 14 XBH 22 8 HR 10 35 RBI 41 30/33 K/BB 40/35 4 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings