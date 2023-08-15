Yainer Diaz -- hitting .290 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on August 15 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and six walks.

In 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

He has homered in 18.7% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season (28 of 75), with two or more runs four times (5.3%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .300 AVG .250 .317 OBP .270 .600 SLG .432 16 XBH 14 10 HR 5 23 RBI 16 22/2 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings