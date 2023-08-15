The Miami Marlins (63-57) ride a three-game winning streak into a matchup versus the Houston Astros (68-52), at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (8-2) for the Astros and Johnny Cueto (0-3) for the Marlins.

Astros vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (8-2, 4.36 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.33 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros' Javier (8-2) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 4.36 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 22 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.33 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 37-year-old has a 5.33 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.

Cueto enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Cueto is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

