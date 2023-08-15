How to Watch the Astros vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will try to get the better of Johnny Cueto, the Miami Marlins' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 153 total home runs.
- Houston is 13th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (581 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.36 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Javier is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year in this game.
- Javier will try to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|James Paxton
