Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 127 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .519.
- He ranks 11th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 82 of 117 games this year (70.1%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (28.2%).
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (50 of 117), with two or more runs 12 times (10.3%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.271
|AVG
|.321
|.354
|OBP
|.399
|.444
|SLG
|.588
|22
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|15
|33
|RBI
|55
|28/28
|K/BB
|37/30
|11
|SB
|13
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
