Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Marlins - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.429 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .314 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- In 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.279
|AVG
|.343
|.417
|OBP
|.409
|.453
|SLG
|.606
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/19
|K/BB
|18/11
|4
|SB
|7
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
