Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 131 total home runs.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (549 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona's 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.344).

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 116 home runs.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 499 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.49) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Kelly is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Kelly is seeking his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Flexen has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease

